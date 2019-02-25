Cannabis sales slow in Saskatchewan: Statistics Canada
CTV Regina
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 5:05PM CST
Saskatchewan’s cannabis sales were low compared to other provinces, according to a recent report by Statistics Canada.
During the months of October, November and December of 2018, the province had a combined total of $2.5 million in sales.
Considering Saskatchewan’s population of 1.2 million, the amount is low compared to provinces like Prince Edward Island.
With a population of 153,000, Prince Edward Island had sales of $3.4 million, $900,000 more than Saskatchewan.
Ontario had one of the highest cannabis sales at $29.3 million with a population of 14 million people.