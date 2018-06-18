

The board hearing an appeal from Capital Pointe developers on the City’s order to fill the excavation at Victoria Avenue and Albert Street has adjourned the appeal until July.

The appeal was heard by the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board.

The city issued an order on April 3 for the developer to fill the excavation, citing safety concerns.

A stay of the appeal was held in May, but was denied by the appeal board.

The City of Regina is questioning whether or not the appeal board has the jurisdiction to make a decision, since more than 30 days have passed since Westgate Properties filed the appeal. The City added that the delay in the appeal process is not in the best interest of the public or the developer.

According to the City, the appeal process should not go forward. It is arguing that it has the right to fill the hole, as was ordered in April.

Westgate Properties argued that the board didn’t mention a timeline when the appeal was filed — and the date was mutually convenient for both parties. The City argued the timeline concern was valid, since the hole poses as a safety concern.

The City told the appeal board that the developer is trying to block one of its witnesses, an engineer, from testifying in the appeal. The City plans to select an engineer to testify by June 29.

An appeal board member suggested the developer and the City should try and talk amongst themselves to resolve the issue. Westgate told the board it has spent $14 million on the project so far.

The board has reserved its decision on whether or not it has jurisdiction over the appeal — and will be discussing it now that proceedings are adjourned.

The next appeal date is scheduled for July 24.

