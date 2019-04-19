

The vacant property at the corner of Victoria Ave. and Albert St., known as Capital Pointe, is up for sale.

The 0.71 acres listing is going for $8.5 million. The judicial listing is being handled by Cushman & Wakefield Regina.

Once it was clear that the inital plan for the location, a 27 story resdiential building, was not going to come to fruition, Westgate Proerties was ordered to fill the hole. The deadline for that has since passed and the city took responsibility for filling the hole.

The City of Regina too applications from interested contractors until April 11.

CTV News has reached out to Cushman & Wakefield Regina for a comment.