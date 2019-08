CTV News Regina





Drivers on Ring Road may experience delays on Tuesday afternoon as crews move cargo from a semi-trailer that rolled onto its side on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the rollover at Ring Road and Argyle Street North around 2:45 a.m. Police say no one was injured, but east lanes on Ring Road between Pasqua Street and Albert Street were temporarily blocked by the rollover.

The semi was righted and removed from the scene on Tuesday morning. The cargo from the trailer was moved into the median and will be removed later in the day, police say.