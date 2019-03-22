The United Nations has declared March 22 World Water Day, with the goal of the day to make water available to everyone by the year 2030.

However, Carry the Kettle Nakota Nation is still without safe water after their water treatment plant burned down nearly a month ago.

Eighty-six year old Felix Ashdohonk has been having his drinking water delivered to his house.

“It was hard for a while at my age to lift those darn big jugs,” he said.

Though pouring a glass of water can be physically difficult, Ashdohonk says living without safe drinking water reminds him of the old days.

"We used to melt snow to get water and boil some in the wood cooked stove, he said. “And when it would rain we had rain water to drink."

The water treatment plant at Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation burned down on February 25, and since then the first nation has installed a back up treatment plant.

Town in the area, like Indian Head and Wolseley have been shipping water multiple times a day to supply the 250 homes under the advisory.

"Water is the number one resource out there in the world and we need to be able to sustain that supply,” treatment plant operator Shawn Spencer said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.