Catalyst projects, library renovations on the agenda for executive committee

The City of Regina’s executive committee held its first meeting since the beginning of July, with multiple items on the agenda.

During the committee's meeting on Wednesday, one of the items was a unanimously passed motion to approve the terms of the 'catalyst committee.'

The new committee’s purpose is to oversee major projects brought forward in previous Executive meetings that were named “catalyst projects” due to their ability to generate growth within Regina.

These catalyst projects include a new aquatics centre, a new baseball diamond and potentially a new ice hockey rink located in the REAL District.

The committee was created to coordinate the projects and ensure each program works in unison and not against one another.

The Regina Public Library’s central branch is among the items on Wednesday’s agenda.

According to a presentation shown to Executive Committee, the branch is in desperate need of renovations just to keep its doors open.

The building will allegedly need around $50 million in renovations just to bring the building up to code.

The cost does not include any improvements to the current space.

There are a number of issues that the current library faces including;

Windows not insulated and some windows installed backwards.

Roof set on top of walls and not reinforced

Inadequate heating system and lack of energy efficiency

Aging electrical system

Concrete deterioration

Asbestos in the ceilings

Not accessible or up to code

Safety issues

The library currently sees over 470,000 visits per year.