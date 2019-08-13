

Marc Smith , CTV Regina





Since moving into the old Sears Clearance Centre building at 1230 Broad St, the Centennial Market has called the place home, however the Market’s time in the building may soon be coming to an end.

“This space has been amazing, it’s been able to let us blossom and grow as we needed it,” said Chrysta Garner, Centennial Market Manager.

The Market started with 20 vendors three years ago and has grown to 200. But now, U-Haul International is exploring purchasing the building and turning it into a public self-storage facility.

U-Haul says they plan to keep the retail section of the mall, which includes Value Village and other small businesses. Their plan focuses solely on the former Sears Bargain Centre, which was also home to Eaton’s for more than 60 years.

“Currently, our plan is to repurpose the former Sears warehouse for our self-storage lockers and to add U-Box container storage off the load/unload bays, as shown on the site plan submitted to the city,” said Jeff Lockridge, Manager of Media and Public Relations for U-Haul, in a statement to CTV News.

“We are looking forward to revitalizing the property and being a key part of Regina’s growth and future,”

The Market may be relatively new compared to the former tenants, but a potential move will have a deep impact.

“We are a family and we will rebuild if we need to, but it would be kind of disappointing, but it’s art and it’s family and if we stick together, we can conquer anything,” said Sandra Klein with Rainbow Dancer Designs, a vendor at the Market.

The Regina Planning Commission approved the zoning amendment and discretionary use applications from U-Haul, which paves the way for the purchase.

There is currently no timeline for when the Centennial Market would need to move. Garner said they are looking at other options, including the possibility of working with U-Haul to stay.

“A lot of people have put money, time, there heart into creating their own spaces,” she said. “With moving into a new one, I’m hoping that we can do the same thing, so there’s going to be a lot of bumps in the road ahead, but we’re willing to do what we can.”

The zoning amendment and discretionary use applications will go before City Council for final approval at the end of the month.