REGINA -- The Government has updated its rules for clothing and retail businesses, in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

Clothing and Retail Stores are set to reopen as part of Phase Two on May 19.

Change rooms, returns

Use of change rooms is discouraged, however if they are used, they must be cleaned and disinfected after each use. Customers should also be spaced out in change rooms, keeping every other change room vacant.

Exchanges or returns are discouraged. If items are returned, they must be cleaned and disinfected. Returned goods must also be isolated in a bin for at least 72 hours before being placed back on shelves. Employees have to wash their hands after handling returned or exchanged items.

Under the original plan released last week, change rooms had to remain closed and returns weren’t allowed.

Shopping malls

Shopping malls and retail stores can also reopen on May 19.

They must continue to follow all the guidelines for retail stores and businesses.

Shopping mall operators need to implement measures to make sure physical distancing guidelines are being followed in the common spaces of the mall.

Washrooms can be open to staff and the public, but need to be cleaned and disinfected more frequently.

Foot courts are restricted to pick-up and delivery options. Seating areas must be closed.

Elevators and escalators must be managed to make sure people are keeping two metres between each other.

General guidelines

The Government of Saskatchewan says sanitation plans and schedules in stores should be enhanced. The disinfectant used should also be checked to make sure it is strong enough to eliminate viruses.

Staff must increase cleaning and disinfection of high traffic surfaces, including door knobs, handles, display racks, checkout areas, change rooms, keyboards, bathroom surfaces, counters, pin pads, self-pay stations, hand baskets, shopping cars and light switches.

Employers need to make sure staff are following proper hygiene, including washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer when hands are not visibly dirty and hand washing isn’t available, and avoiding touching your face, mouth nose and eyes.

Only hand sanitizer approved by Health Canada should be used.

All washrooms are to be stocked with liquid soap and paper towel, and warm running water should be available. Garbage bins should also be emptied frequently.

Antibacterial soap is no recommended and is not any more effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Clean carry-out bags should be provided to customers. Signs should indicate that reusable containers, bags or boxes should not be brought into the store to be used.

Areas displaying bulk items need to be cleaned and disinfected between uses, or have staff hand out the items.

Rental equipment must be cleaned after each use.

Signs should be posted requesting customers only touch items that they are planning on buying.

Before trying on or handling any products that are kept behind counters, customers should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer. Avoid placing these items near your face.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer or soap and water hand washing stations should be placed near doors, pay stations, change rooms and other high traffic locations. Wipes and trash bins should be made available for wiping down shopping carts.

Physical distancing

Physical line controls should be used at entrances and check out lines. Place markers should be placed on the ground at two metre intervals.

Announcements need to be made to remind customers about physical distancing. Signs are to be posted indicating the maximum number of staff and customers allowed in the store. Businesses can consider monitoring the number of people in the business at one time.

Online and telephone orders should be offered and encouraged.

Gloves are not required. If staff are using gloves, they need to be changed after every individual interaction and when changing tasks.

Anyone arriving with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms should be asked to return home.

All workers, especially those in constant contact with the public, should be self-monitoring for any symptoms.