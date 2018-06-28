Changes to Regina Canada Day festivities
Canada day celebrations will be a little out of the ordinary this year, as most of the activities will be moved across Wascana Lake.
While some events will be held near the legislature, the protest camp across from the provincial building has forced the Regina Canada Day committee to move most of the events to the North end of the park.
The map shows the updated locations:
