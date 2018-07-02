30-year-old Jason Bird has been charged with multiple offences after threatening another man with a loaded gun at a residence on the 1300 block of Wascana Street, early Monday morning.

Bird loaded the gun and threatened to shoot the victim after an argument in the residence. The victim was later able to escape from the home and contact police. He was not injured during the altercation.

Bird has been charged with multiple offences including assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition. Another previous warrant for Bird’s arrest was also executed.