    • Child airlifted to hospital following collision in Melville, Sask.

    The intersection of 7th Avenue and King Street in Melville, Sask. RCMP say a child younger than 12 was struck by a vehicle in the area late Monday night. (Source: Google Streetview) The intersection of 7th Avenue and King Street in Melville, Sask. RCMP say a child younger than 12 was struck by a vehicle in the area late Monday night. (Source: Google Streetview)
    A child has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a pedestrian collision in Melville, Sask. on Monday.

    Officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the residential area of 7th Avenue and King Street around 9 p.m., according to a release from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

    Melville Fire, EMS, and STARS responded to the collision. The child, who is a boy under 12, was taken to hospital in Saskatoon by STARS.

    The area was closed off but has since been re-opened to traffic.

    Melville RCMP are investigating with Saskatchewan RCMP and a collision reconstructionist.

    Melville, Sask. is located about 147 kilometres northeast of Regina.

