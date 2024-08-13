Child airlifted to hospital following collision in Melville, Sask.

A child has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a pedestrian collision in Melville, Sask. on Monday.

Officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the residential area of 7th Avenue and King Street around 9 p.m., according to a release from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Melville Fire, EMS, and STARS responded to the collision. The child, who is a boy under 12, was taken to hospital in Saskatoon by STARS.

The area was closed off but has since been re-opened to traffic.

Melville RCMP are investigating with Saskatchewan RCMP and a collision reconstructionist.

Melville, Sask. is located about 147 kilometres northeast of Regina.