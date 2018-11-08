

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Roughriders coach and GM Chris Jones has been named the Canadian Football League’s Western Division Coach of the Year.

He is the division’s nominee for 2018 CFL Coach of the Year.

Jones joined the Riders in December of 2015 and is wrapping up his third coaching season. The Riders had the second-best record in the league this year at 12-6.

After winning just five games in his first season with the team in 2016, the Riders made it back into the playoffs with 10 wins last year. This year, the Riders will play their first home playoff game since 2013.

Receiver Jordan Willis-Lambert was also named the West Division’s nominee of CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

The receiver played 17 regular-season games for the Riders this season, with 764 yards and four touchdowns, and a team-leading 62 receptions.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 22 in Edmonton as part of the 2018 Grey Cup festivities.