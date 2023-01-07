'Church is like a small family': Regina's Ukrainian community celebrates Christmas despite invasion in Ukraine

Jan. 7 marks an important day for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Regina, as Christmas Day celebrations begin.

On February 24, 2022, Russian forces began an invasion of Ukraine, forcing many to flee their homes.

For some in Regina’s Ukrainian community, this is the first Christmas they are experiencing in a new place, without some of their loved ones.

"Despite what's happening, you still have to celebrate and try to be grateful to God and what we have and what he has given us,” Nataliya Dyka, a newcomer to Canada, told CTV News.

St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church held a celebration Saturday, with many in the community showing up. Those who attended said it was important now more than ever to show their faith, especially for those who remain in Ukraine.

"We rejoicing in this time because Christ is born ... Christ is our hope, our love and our light," Father Vitaliy Ihnativ said.

"We want to tell them that our heart aches for them, and we join together with them and we feel their pain," added Nataliya, a member of the choir at St. Michaels.

Father Vitaliy Ihnativ led Saturday's service that hosted many Ukrainian newcomers who were affected by the war in Ukraine. (Brianne Foley/CTV News)

Song is an important part of Ukrainian culture, immersed in their service, and on Christmas, they add caroling as an activity.

"In our blood, Ukrainian nation is a nation of people who love to sing,” Nataliya explained.

A song performed by one of the choir members spoke to the situation in Ukraine.

But for those gathered on Saturday, coming together and being part of the community is what makes this time of year special.

"It's been amazing, it's very cheerful, we all sat together at one table, prayed, had our 12th dish, and just enjoyed the family time,” Dyka said.

"Everything's new, so church is like small family, we're supporting each other and giving to hope," Father Ihnativ added.

The Christmas celebrations were a newer experience for some, including Dyka, who said she was appreciative that she was able to partake in the celebrations as a part of the community.

"Thanks to the Canadian government and people… and people in Regina, Saskatchewan for helping us, and show their tremendous support and we're really grateful for that."