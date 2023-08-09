Church leaders apologize to Indigenous youth, elders for residential schools

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'

The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener