REGINA -- A building that once housed the Austrian Club in Regina is now the home of the Regina Victory Church.

After extensive renovations, an official opening was held Sunday.

The club’s dance hall has now become the church sanctuary.

Renovation costs were kept to $300,000 through the use of volunteer labour.

Terri Murphy, a pastor at RVC, says many former Austrian Club members have stopped by to check out the changes.

“This was a bittersweet thing for them,” Murphy told CTV News. “Many were tearful because they’re so happy to see it being repurposed to build families and be more of a cultural centre. This is a very multicultural congregation here and it’s for building families very similar to what [the Austrian Club] did.”

The Austrian Club continues to operate in Regina but now uses rented facilities.