REGINA -- The Yards Neighbourhood Plan was the hot topic at Wednesday’s Regina City Council meeting.

The Yards Neighbourhood Plan is part of the Regina Revitalization Initiative that includes the construction of the new Mosaic Stadium and the eventual redevelopment of the former Taylor Field site.

The plan recommended by Administration for the former CP Rail Yard proposes the area be used for residential development. It also lays out some chances for green space, and redeveloping that section of Dewdney Avenue.

Some on council were unhappy with the plan, saying it was unrealistic and unimaginative.

Administration hopes the plan will attract development from private companies.

Preliminary work could start within the next year.

The plan passed unopposed.