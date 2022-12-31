City councillor advocating for more accessible Wascana Pool waterslide
A Regina city councillor wants an important modification done to the new waterslide in Wascana Park before it opens next summer. Coun. Terina Nelson believes the slide should be made accessible for those with physical challenges.
“We as a city have an opportunity to do better than we’ve done in the past and for other cities to follow us on being inclusive,” Nelson said.
Coun. Nelson is proposing that an elevator be added for those who can’t climb stairs. It’s been done elsewhere but never in Canada.
“We have an estimated cost of $380,000. It’s 2.3 per cent of the total cost of this build and I think that’s a small number, especially with the province bringing in the new Accessibility Act,” Nelson said.
Sarah Turnbull has a daughter who uses a wheelchair. She said that shouldn’t prevent her daughter from using the new waterslide.
There are a lot of preconceptions of what people can and can not do. I think when people see wheelchairs they assume there are a lot of barriers. For example, Blake [my daughter] can walk with mobility devices somewhat,” Turnbull said.
City council is taking the suggestion seriously. The administration is studying the feasibility and cost of making the new waterside fully accessible and will present a cost estimate to city council before the end of winter.
