

CTV Regina





The city of Regina is currently dealing with a back log of street light repairs and replacements.

Officials say the outages are caused by aging infrastructure and unreported damage from third-party repair crews.

The city is focusing on Ring Road and Victoria Avenue due to high traffic volumes. Then, it will move on to McDonald Street, Lewvan Drive and Arcola Avenue. Once those repairs are complete, crews will move into residential areas.

Timelines vary for the repairs.

“It’s tough to say right now, because they’re still determining the extent at these locations for Vic and Ring Road,” said Norman Kyle, director of transportation and roadways for the city. “They have to put in new conduit and new wiring to get the other side going.”

SaskPower says it repaired 4,500 street lights in Regina in 2018. The Crown is also working on switching all Saskatchewan street lights from traditional bulbs to LEDs by 2029.