The City of Regina has declared a parking ban in snow routes.

Vehicles cannot park along identified routes for 24 hours after the ban begins. The city says the routes are declared in order to allow snow plows to clear roads close to curbs.

The snow routes are Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street, Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue, and College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and College Avenue.

The ban will be in place from Tuesday at 6 a.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Environment Canada says more than 20 centimetres of snow blanketed the city in the since Sunday evening. Snow plows worked through the night to clear snow off the roads.

Regina public and Catholic school buses were cancelled on Monday morning. Regina police say there were 16 reported collisions between 6 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 Monday.

The snow is expected to last into Tuesday.