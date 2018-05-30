

The City of Regina is preparing for ridesharing services to drive into town.

On Tuesday, the provincial government passed The Vehicle for Hire Act, giving services like Uber and Lyft the green light in Saskatchewan.

Mayor Michael Fougere says the city is ready to move forward with the service. He’s interested in finding out regulations will be in place for the companies, and says competition is important.

A report on ridesharing is expected to be presented in the coming months, looking at how other cities are approaching ridesharing. After that report, the city will talk about moving forward with ridesharing companies.

Fougere added that the city will be discussing the best way to maintain an even playing field between taxi companies and ridesharing services.

“We’ve had lots of anecdotal conversations with people that would like to see the alternative of having rideshare here, and we think it’s a good thing,” he said.

The province will be working closely with all the organizations involved.

With files from CTV Regina's Colton Wiens