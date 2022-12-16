City's homeless have opinions on how to end crisis but say their voices go unheard

Although more than 70 delegates spoke to Regina’s City Council on Wednesday with most addressing homelessness, many of those without a place to live did not appear at city hall.

Many had no way of knowing that the issue was being debated, even though they hold opinions on how the city should tackle the issue.

The front steps of Knox Metropolitan United Church in downtown Regina is where a few of Regina’s unhoused live year around. They suggest council reconsider spending priorities.

“The police, the crazy building that they’re building now and they split that money on housing. At one point we had tent city. What kind of rubbish is that,” a man who lives outside the church said.

Inside the church, lunch was being prepared for people living out in the cold.

“I mean it’s heart breaking to see. It’s deeply gut wrenching. We want people to be safe. We want people to be somewhere warm,” Minister Cam Fraser said.

The majority of Regina’s unhoused are Indigenous. An elder suggests council put action behind its words.

“If the City of Regina is going to recognize that fact that Regina is on Treaty 4 land without it recognizing the plight of Indigenous Peoples in its own quarters then it’s really kind of meaningless,” Elder Nick Helliwell said.

Some who live on the Regina Transit warming bus think city funds could be redirected to housing from the proposed downtown library catalyst project.

“I understand the need for renovations, maybe add more services whatever, I can understand that but at the same time you know I don’t know that fifty million dollars is necessary,” said Ferral Ladelle, who lives on the bus.

The city’s unhoused weren’t appearing as delegations before council but did accept an invitation to lunch at city hall. It was sponsored by groups advocating on their behalf.

“The reality of the situation is like you see with the outpouring of support with food today is that the community comes together and deals with it when the city does nothing,” Tiro Mthembu from Hampton Hub Restaurant said.

A few councillors came out during the lunch break to listen to what the unhoused had to say.

Thousands more have added their voice through a petition.

“The undersigned ask as follows, that funding to end homelessness takes priority in the 2023 City of Regina budget,” Alysha Johnson, organizer of the petition said.

The unhoused are constantly on the search for a place to stay warm. For some, the events at city hall provided welcome shelter for an afternoon.