REGINA -- Federated Co-op Limited has placed limitations on diesel and gasoline at its Card Lock locations.

In an email to CTV News, a representative from the company said there is a 300 litre limit on diesel per card, and a 100 litre limit on gasoline per card per day at Card Locks in Saskatchewan Alberta and Manitoba.

Co-op said the limitations are due to the illegal barricades outside the Regina Co-op Refinery.

Unifor members from around the country are in Regina, taking part in the job action which has been going on for almost nine weeks.