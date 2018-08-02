

The Riders are set to take on the Eskimos Thursday, west of the border.

The green and white sit two spots behind Edmonton in the west division, but they’re going into the game with quarterback Zach Collaros starting once again.

Collaros will be returning for his first game since sustaining a head injury earlier in the season.

“I think it’s just tough,” Collaros said. “Even if we were lighting it up, it’s tough to be out there without your teammates.”

defensive back Nick Marshall is also back in the lineup tonight, putting wide receiver Duron Carter back on offense.

Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly sits at the top of the league in passing yards and touchdowns.

“Mike Reilly, the key to slowing down the offense is slow him down,” Riders defensive end Charleston Hughes said. “The team really feeds off of him."

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday night in Edmonton.