Collision leads to life-threatening injuries for pedestrian: Regina police investigating

A man is battling serious, life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in central Regina over the weekend.

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Regina police responded to a reported collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Albert Street.

Officers found a man in his 30’s who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle at the scene, police said in a news release.

Paramedics took the man to hospital with injuries described as “serious” and “life-threatening.”

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the collision.

Regina police closed the area near the scene to traffic for several hours to preserve potential evidence where members of the forensic unit and collision investigators attended.

By early Sunday morning the scene was cleared.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.