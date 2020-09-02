Advertisement
Beef and Broccoli
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 1:32PM CST Last Updated Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:29PM CST
1 Pound Eye Of Round, Thinly Sliced
1/2 Head of Broccoli, cut into florets
2 tablespoons oil (vegetable or olive)
1/2 teaspoon ginger , minced
4 cloves garlic , finely minced
1/2 cup soy sauce (low sodium is best)
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup cornstarch
1/3 cup Rice Wine Vinegar
1/4 cup Sesame Oil
Salt and Pepper to taste
- Slice beef thinly and put into a large ziplock bag along with rest of the ingredients.
- Shake up the bag mixing all the ingredients together and set into the fridge for at least 2 hours up to overnight.
- After marinading take the meat out and in a large pan over medium high heat add some oil then adding all the meat to brown.
- In a separate pan over high heat put broccoli florets and a little bit of water and steam it for a few minutes. That’s all it takes!!!
- After a few minutes the meat should be browning nicely add the remainder of the marinade from the bag and cook until it thickens up. At the last minute add the broccoli in with the meat and sauce mixture and cook another 2-3 minutes.
- Serve immediately over rice or noodles
Keys to Success
- Eye of Round is AWESOME if you know what to do with it. It’s perfect for a quick hot cook... So high heat and cook that beef fast think how they cook it in a HUGE wok!
- The marinade works great in 2 hours but only gets BETTER overnight!!! If you can let it sit in the fridge till tomorrow!!!
- Make sure your broccoli is the same size it’s better for cooking it together!!!
- Serve this over rice if you can!!! It’s filling the the rice soaks up all the GOODNESS!!!!