Cougar sighting was actually a house cat: Moose Jaw police
Published Monday, November 16, 2020 6:57PM CST
A cat is seen in an image from Shutterstock.com.
REGINA -- A little furry feline friend caused quite a bit of commotion in Moose Jaw on Monday.
In a news release, police said they spotted a house cat after someone reported Monday afternoon they saw a cougar in Wakamow Valley.
Police said conservation officers were able to determine the cougar sighting was most likely a house cat that resides in the area.
There were no cougar tracks found in the area, and officers couldn’t find the large animal with a drone.
The area was searched extensively for a cougar, police said.
