REGINA -- A little furry feline friend caused quite a bit of commotion in Moose Jaw on Monday.

In a news release, police said they spotted a house cat after someone reported Monday afternoon they saw a cougar in Wakamow Valley.

Police said conservation officers were able to determine the cougar sighting was most likely a house cat that resides in the area.

There were no cougar tracks found in the area, and officers couldn’t find the large animal with a drone.

The area was searched extensively for a cougar, police said.