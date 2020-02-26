REGINA -- Regina city council has decided to delay decisions on arbitration for the Co-op Refinery workers and changes to the city's taxi bylaw.

Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens began the meeting by asking council to waive a one-month waiting period to discuss motion calling on the province to "use all of the tools at its disposal, including binding arbitration, to reach a settlement in the labour dispute at the Co-op Refinery."

The motion needed unanimous approval for discussion, and it was defeated. The notice of motion was read on Wednesday, but discussion will be heard next month.

Council also discussed changes to the city's taxi by-law. Delegations from Regina Cabs and Co-op Taxis spoke about an unbalanced playing field created after ridesharing companies like Uber drove into the Queen City. Specifically, they pointed to a large number of regulations on cab companies compared to ridesharing companies.

The by-law review was referred back to administration to have a side-by-side review of the taxi and ridesharing regulations. That report is expected before council in June.

Council did approve $880,000 in funding for Maple Leaf Pool, meaning the project will now cost more than $5 million.