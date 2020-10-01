REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is getting more civilian oversight after City Council decided to expand the Board of Police Commissioners.

Council voted unanimously to add two citizen members, at least one of Indigenous ancestry, to the board starting in 2021.

"Citizen oversight is really important," Mayor Michael Fougere said.

The move expands the board from five members to seven, with the Mayor and two councillors being joined by four members of the community.

After much debate, Council decided against a motion that would require all new members to be people of colour or LGTBQ+.

"Some members are trying to be prescriptive to make sure we get everyone [represented]," Fougere said. "We will look at this as a council and a board of police and we’ll make sure we have the right people on those commissions."

All four citizen members will be elected to one-year terms on the board. Council voted against capping the number of years each citizen can serve.