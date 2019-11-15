REGINA -- Country Thunder is ready to rock the valley with some of the biggest names in country music.

The lineup includes Luke Combs, Dan and Shay, Kane Brown and Clint Black.

“To be able to come home and give this lineup to the fans in Saskatchewan is really special for all of us,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer. “Luke Combs is the biggest artist in country music right now, and he’s the one that we get asked for the most.

Supporting acts include Chad Brownlee, James Barker Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Tanya Tucker, Tenille Townes, Hunter Brothers, Wynonna, Washboard Union, Jade Eagleson, Bobby Wills, MacKenzie Porter, Andrew Hyatt and Tenille Arts.

More announcements are expected as the festival approaches.