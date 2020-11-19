Advertisement
COVID-19 case reported at Campbell Collegiate
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:33PM CST
An empty classroom at Campbell Collegiate, in Regina, is seen in this image taken August 25, 2020. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
REGINA -- A person at Campbell Collegiate tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Regina Public Schools release.
The board said close contacts were contacted by school staff and division administration.
The affected students will participate in remote learning until Nov. 30.
The school remains open for all other students. Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home and contact HealthLine 811.