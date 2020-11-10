REGINA -- Saskatchewan students returned to the classroom in early September after spending the spring learning from home, due to COVID-19. Staggered start dates were utilized, designed to reduce the number of students adjusting to the new normal at the same time.

Since the beginning of the school year, Regina has seen partial and complete school closures where students or staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts of the individuals who test positive are contacted directly by public health.

Note: A close contact is someone who has been within two metres (six feet) of someone for a cumulative 15 minutes.

This is a list of the most recent COVID-19 cases in Regina schools:

Nov. 10: Individual cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Crescents School, Campbell Collegiate and Walker School. The schools aren't closing at this time, and families have been notified of the cases.

Nov. 9: Regina’s Thomson Community School closed after several cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. In a release, Regina Public Schools said it will be closing the school until Nov. 23, with remote learning beginning on Nov. 12. The school division said it has contacted all families about the school closure.

Regina’s Lakeview School also closed after a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Regina Public School Board said. The school will be closed until Nov. 20 and will re-open on Nov. 23. School families will receive further details in a letter on Tuesday.

One case was confirmed at St. Matthew School, and one the evening of Nov. 9 the catholic school board said the impacted classroom would be closed until Nov. 2. All other classrooms remain open.

Nov 8: One case confirmed in each St. Catherine and St. Timothy Schools, according to the Regina Catholic School Division. The impacted classroom at St. Catherine closed until Nov. 18. All other classrooms remain open.

Nov. 7: A classroom at Holy Rosary Community School in Regina closed after a person tested positive for COVID-19. In a release, Regina Catholic Schools said the classroom would be closed until Nov. 18. All other classrooms remain open.

Nov. 5: Gladys McDonald School closed until Nov. 13, after a case of COVID-19 was diagnosed at the school. After consultation with Public Health, the Regina Public School board decided to close the school. This was the second COVID-19 case reported at the school, after a staff member tested positive on Nov. 3. Students began remote learning, starting Tuesday, Nov. 10.The board said students can return to class and school will resume on Nov. 16.

Nov. 4: A staff member at MacNeill School tested positive for COVID-19, according to Regina Public Schools. The school division contacted all families with students in the affected classroom and letters have been sent out to all MacNeill School families, it said. The school remained open, but students from the affected classroom were ordered to self-isolate until Nov. 14. They will be learning remotely. This was the second case reported at the school. The school reported one case on Nov. 1.

Nov. 3: Two students at Thom Collegiate tested positive for COVID-19. Regina Public Schools said that the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed them of the second case, after reporting the initial case a few days prior. Potential close contacts from the affected classes were told to self-isolate until Nov. 14 and will continue their learning remotely, the school board said. Thom Collegiate remained open for all other students.

Oct 29: One case was reported at each Regina Huda School and Ecole Wascana Plains, according to Regina Public Schools. One classroom was temporarily closed at Ecole Wascana Plains as a result.