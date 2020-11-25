Advertisement
COVID-19 cases reported in 'several individuals' at Campbell Collegiate
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. ockdowns and other tough measures implemented to fight coronavirus disease have led to a dramatic decline in other infectious illnesses such as influenza and sexually transmitted infections, public health data suggest. While experts say delayed diagnoses likely contributed to the drop in reported cases, the numbers are nevertheless stark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP
REGINA -- Regina public schools reported several cases of COVID-19 at Campbell Collegiate on Wednesday.
The school remains open and impacted individuals will be learning remotely until Dec. 2. Contact will be made with all of the schools families on Wednesday.
The school board also reported a case at Glen Elm Community School, and said all impacted students will learn remotely until Dec. 4.