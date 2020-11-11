REGINA -- Positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at four more Regina schools.

A positive case was reported at Ecole Elisie Mironuck, Plainsview School and Ecole Wascana Plains, Regina Public Schools said in a release.

The board said close contacts will be identified and called directly. Those close contacts will be asked to isolate for 14 days.

The schools will remain open on their regular schedule on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Regina Catholic Schools also reported one new COVID-19 case at St. Kateri Tekakwitha School.

The board said it will be closing the affected classroom as a precaution. Affected students will be learning remotely.

All other classroom remain open for Thursday, Nov. 12.

If COVID-19 symptoms develop, stay home and call HealthLine 811.