COVID-19 reported at St. Francis School in Regina
Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 11:37AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, November 11, 2020 11:44AM CST
REGINA -- One classroom at St. Francis Community School will be closed until Nov. 23 after a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Regina Catholic School Division is working with public health officials to put necessary measures in place. All other classrooms will remain open.
The school division said it has been in contact with families of the school.