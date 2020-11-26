REGINA -- A classroom and a bus have been shut down at St. Kateri Takakwitha School after a person at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Regina Catholic Schools said all other classes and buses will remain open and resume with business as usual on Nov. 30.

The board said all parents and students in affected classrooms have been notified.

If you or your child develops COVID-19 symptoms, call HealthLine 811 and stay home.