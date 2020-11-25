REGINA -- A positive COVID-19 case has been identified in individuals at Regina’s Grant Road School and Pilot Butte School.

Regina Public Schools confirmed the Grand Road case in a release Wednesday. It said close contacts have been contacted by school staff and school division administration.

Students that have been directed to self-isolate will participate in remote learning. The board said those students will return to school on Dec. 3.

The school remains open for other students.

PILOT BUTTE SCHOOL

One classroom at Pilot Butte School will be moving to online learning until Dec. 7, after a positive COVID-19 case was diagnosed.

Prairie Valley School Division said close contacts have been directed to self-isolate.

The school will remain open with regular classes continuing for other students.

INDIAN HEAD SCHOOLS

The Prairie Valley School Division also offered an update for both Indian Head High School and Indian Head Elementary School.

Online learning for the two schools will continue until Dec. 7.

The schools began online learning on Nov. 16, after a number of cases were diagnosed in the community.