REGINA -- The number of COVID-19 cases overall at the Regina Correctional Centre (RCC) continues to drop, however the number of COVID-positive guards continues to rise.

There are 36 RCC guards sick with COVID-19, according to information provided to CTV News Regina from SGEU.

Five days ago on April 21, the number of COVID-19 positive guards at the RCC was 27.

SGEU has been pushing the government to vaccinate both guards and inmates against the virus.

Eighty offenders are sick with COVID-19, down from 109 last week.

On April 20, the province announced correctional guards would be included in vaccine prioritization once the eligible age dropped down to 40. The province said it anticipates this will happen next week.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 700 inmates at provincial correctional facilities have contracted COVID-19, along with nearly 200 staff members. The Regina Correctional Centre has seen the greatest number of cases, followed by the Saskatoon and Prince Albert Correctional Centres.