REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday it will use the AstraZeneca shot to vaccinate people age 40 and older against COVID-19.

According to the government, vaccine eligibility is expected to open to those 40 and older on April 28.

Once vaccine eligibility has been opened to the over-40 age group, the province said it will prioritize remaining frontline workers, including teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers and firefighters.

