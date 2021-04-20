REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s public health orders have been extended to May 10, the province announced Tuesday.

Current public health orders restrict indoor gatherings in the province to household members only and a maximum of 10 people for outdoor gatherings.

All restaurants and bars closed for in-person dining in Regina; take-out and delivery is still allowed.

All non-essential indoor locations that had a 30 person limit must close.

Venues including banquet and community halls, conference facilities, arts venues, museums, libraries, live theatre, cinemas, arcades, bowling and science centres were also forced to temporarily close.

Guidelines for individual, outdoor non-contact sports have been updated.