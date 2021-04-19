Advertisement
Sask. 'actively reviewing' lowering AstraZeneca eligibility to those age 40 and older
Published Monday, April 19, 2021 10:32AM CST Last Updated Monday, April 19, 2021 12:44PM CST
Share:
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government says it is “actively reviewing” lowering the age eligibility for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to make the shot available for those age 40 and older.
Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba and have updated the eligibility to allow people age 40 and older to receive AstraZeneca.
Premier Scott Moe made the announcement in a tweet posted Monday morning.
Health Canada has licenced AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in those over the age of 18.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization currently advises the shot only be offered to those over the age of 55.
RELATED IMAGES