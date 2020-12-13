REGINA -- Regina Public Schools has announced an individual at Kitchener Community School tested positive with COVID-19.

In a news release, the school board said school staff have informed close contacts of the person who tested positive.

The school board said information letters will be sent to families on Monday, December 14.

Regina Catholic Schools has announced an individual at Riffel High School has been diagnosed withCOVID-19.

