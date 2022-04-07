COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.

Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose as well, with 354 total reported as of April 6 including 20 people in ICUs. Among those in hospital, 145 had a COVID-19 related illness, 177 were incidental infections and 32 were under investigation.

Twenty confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care and care home settings, up 10 from last week.

Also, 440 new variant lineage results were reported, all of which were Omicron. Of those 440, 21.4 per cent were sublineage BA.2, compared to 15.5 per cent from the last update.

There were 7,689 lab test performed in Saskatchewan, with 1,196 positive results, leading to a test positivity of 13.2 per cent, slightly higher than last week which was 12.3 per cent.

The province said as of April 2, 85.7 per cent of the population five years and older had gotten at least one dose of a two dose vaccine and 80.7 per cent competed two or three.

As well, 51.4 per cent among the population 18 and older had gotten at least one booster shot.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will also be available to Saskatchewan residents 18 and older starting Monday.

According to the release, Novavax is a two dose, protein-based vaccine series which must be given at least 21 days between doses. It can be used as a third or fourth dose for people who have already received another type of vaccine if supply is available.

Due to the limited supply of 4,200 doses, Novavax will only be available by appointments booked directly through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

For more information, click here.