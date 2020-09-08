Advertisement
COVID-19 drive-through tests start Tuesday in Regina
A Fraser Health healthcare worker speaks to a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, April 6, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
REGINA -- Starting Tuesday, residents in Regina will be able to get a COVID-19 test at a drive-through station.
The province said drive-through testing in the city starts at 4 p.m.
The station in Regina will be at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street.
The drive-through hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants won’t need a referral but will be required to show a valid Saskatchewan Health Card. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted.
The drive-through sites will be first come, first served. Wait-times are expected.
People must wait in their vehicles and there are no public washrooms available at the site.
Masks will be required for the registration process.
There drive-through station in Saskatoon will start on Thursday, located at 3630 Thatcher Avenue.
Testing will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person being tested.
As well, COVID-19 tests are now available to anyone who requests it and regardless of symptoms.
The province said a referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811 or through a doctor’s office if symptoms worsen.