REGINA -- Starting Tuesday, residents in Regina will be able to get a COVID-19 test at a drive-through station.

The province said drive-through testing in the city starts at 4 p.m.

The station in Regina will be at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street.

The drive-through hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants won’t need a referral but will be required to show a valid Saskatchewan Health Card. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted.

The drive-through sites will be first come, first served. Wait-times are expected.

People must wait in their vehicles and there are no public washrooms available at the site.

Masks will be required for the registration process.

There drive-through station in Saskatoon will start on Thursday, located at 3630 Thatcher Avenue.

Testing will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person being tested.

As well, COVID-19 tests are now available to anyone who requests it and regardless of symptoms.

The province said a referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811 or through a doctor’s office if symptoms worsen.