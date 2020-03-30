COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's a list of communities where testing is available
Published Monday, March 30, 2020 2:02PM CST Last Updated Monday, March 30, 2020 2:05PM CST
A healthcare worker shows a package with items used for testing people for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has announced more than 40 communities in the province have testing for COVID-19 available.
The following locations have testing services:
- Assiniboia
- Beauval
- Buffalo Narrows
- Cumberland House & Cumberland House FN
- Estevan
- Hudson Bay
- Humboldt
- Ile La Crosse
- Indian Head
- Kamsack
- Kindersley
- La Loche
- La Ronge
- Lloydminster
- Maidstone/Lashburn
- Maple Creek
- Meadow Lake
- Melfort
- Melville
- Moose Jaw
- Moosomin
- Nipawin
- North Battleford
- Outlook
- Prince Albert
- Red Earth & Shoal Lake FN
- Regina
- Rosthern
- Saskatoon
- Shellbrook
- Swift Current
- Tisdale
- Turtleford
- Unity
- Wadena
- Weyburn
- Yorkton
The province says testing locations will continue to expend as demand grows. Testing continues to be by referral only.
Anyone with symptoms is asked to call HealthLine 811, or use the online self-assessment tool.