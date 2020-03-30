REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has announced more than 40 communities in the province have testing for COVID-19 available.

The following locations have testing services:

Assiniboia

Beauval

Buffalo Narrows

Cumberland House & Cumberland House FN

Estevan

Hudson Bay

Humboldt

Ile La Crosse

Indian Head

Kamsack

Kindersley

La Loche

La Ronge

Lloydminster

Maidstone/Lashburn

Maple Creek

Meadow Lake

Melfort

Melville

Moose Jaw

Moosomin

Nipawin

North Battleford

Outlook

Prince Albert

Red Earth & Shoal Lake FN

Regina

Rosthern

Saskatoon

Shellbrook

Swift Current

Tisdale

Turtleford

Unity

Wadena

Weyburn

Yorkton

The province says testing locations will continue to expend as demand grows. Testing continues to be by referral only.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to call HealthLine 811, or use the online self-assessment tool.