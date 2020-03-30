REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan has reported its first two deaths related to COVID-19.

Both people were their 70s, the province said in a news release. One death was related to travel. The people were in separate parts of the province. Health officials say they died in hospital as a result of "complications related to the COVID-19 virus."

Saskatchewan has 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, bringing the province's total to 176.

Five people are currently in hospital. One person is in the ICU in Regina, one is in acute care in the north and three are in acute care in Saskatoon.

Health officials say at least eight cases are the result of community transmission. The rest are related to travel or large gatherings.

Six more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the recovered total to 14 in Saskatchewan.

Five people are under 19 years old, 80 people are between 20 and 44, 62 are between 45 and 64 years old and 29 are older than 65.

The cases are 55 per cent male and 65 per cent female.

There have been a total of 9,651 COVID-19 tests performed in Regina.

