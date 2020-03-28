REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan says a snowmobile rally in Christopher Lake is the source of 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The rally, held on March 14, caused a spike in cases in the province’s north and central regions. One person tested positive on March 25, and since then 18 more cases have been identified.

“The outcome of this event demonstrates the importance of physical distancing at this time,” the province said in a news release. “Everyone who attended this event – or any large gathering over the past several weeks – should be self-monitoring or self-isolating if directed by local public health authorities.”

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak on these new cases at 2:30 p.m.