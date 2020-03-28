REGINA -- Saskatchewan has 30 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total to 134, according to the province.

This is Saskatchewan’s highest single day rise in the number of total cases.

Six people remain in hospital due to COVID-19 across the province, including three in acute care and three in intensive care units (ICU).

Central Saskatchewan, Saskatoon and Regina each have one ICU case.

The other inpatient cases are located in the North, Regina and Saskatoon.

The province said seven cases are due to community transmission, while the rest are travel related or due to exposure at mass gatherings.

A snowmobile rally held in Christopher Lake on March 14 is responsible for 19 COVID-19 cases.

The province is working to contact every person that attended this event. Each person affected is now self-isolating at home.

The province said anyone who has attended this event, or any large gathering, over the past several weeks should be self-monitoring or self-isolating if directed.

Five cases are in people 19-years-old or younger, while the rest of cases are adults. 58 cases are in the 20 to 44 age range, 49 are in the 45 to 64 age range and 22 are 65-years or older.

Currently 57 per cent of cases are men while 43 per cent are women.

The province said it is aware of four people that have recovered from the virus, however there could be more yet to be reported to Public Health.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory has performed 8,248 total COVID-19 tests as of March 28.

The laboratory ranks number three in the country for total travel and non travel-related tests conducted.

The province said over 25,000 telephone assessments were conducted by Saskatchewan physicians in the first 10 days since it was introduced on March 13.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 2:30 p.m. A stream of this press conference will be carried live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

