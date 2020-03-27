REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 104.

Six people are also currently in hospital with COVID-19.

Three hospitalizations are in the Regina area including one person in the intensive care unit (ICU). Another three people are in hospital in Saskatoon including one person currently in the ICU.

The final hospitalization is in the northern region,

The province said six cases are a result of community transmission with the rest being travel related. The newest case of community transmission is in the central region.

Four of the cases are people 19-years-old and under, 49 cases are in the 20 to 44 age range, 33 are in the 45 to 64 age range, and 18 people above the age of 65 have been affected.

Currently 57 per cent of cases are men while 43 per cent are women.

Three people have recovered from the virus in the province.

As of March 27, 7,580 cases have been performed by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory in Regina.

The government said more than 255,000 sessions have been completed on its online COVID-19 self assessment tool.

