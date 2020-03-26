This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. The Alberta government says it is now dealing with a second presumptive case of the novel coronavirus and is ramping up testing protocols. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - NIAID-RML via AP