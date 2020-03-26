Timeline: What's happened since Sask.'s first COVID-19 case
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. The Alberta government says it is now dealing with a second presumptive case of the novel coronavirus and is ramping up testing protocols. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - NIAID-RML via AP
REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan announced its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 on March 12. Here's a look at what's happened in the two weeks since then:
March 12:
- The province says a person in their 60s who recently travelled to Egypt has Saskatchewan's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The province has tested 285 people for COVID-19. Tests need to be sent to Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory for confirmation.
- Saskatchewan's HealthLine 811 rings busy after the first presumptive positive case is announced.
Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab
March 13:
- The province announces a second presumptive positive COVID-19 case. The person in their 60s recently returned from Oregon State in the U.S.
- Public gatherings are limited to 250 people in an "aggressive" new measure to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says schools will remain open for the time being.
- Health Minister Jim Reiter says the HealthLine has doubled its capacity to handle COVID-19 calls.
- The University of Regina suspends classes due to COVID-19 concerns.
March 14:
- There are four more presumptive positive cases in the province.
- The Saskatchewan Health Authority implements visitor restrictions at all facilities.
March 15:
- The province says all schools will stay open for the time being.
- The province says one COVID-19 case is now confirmed. The other five are still presumptive positives.
March 16:
- The province changes gears, announcing all schools will close effective March 20.
- There's another COVID-19 case in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to seven. Two cases are confirmed, while five are presumptive positives.
- The government launches a new self-assessment tool.
March 17:
- Saskatchewan announces another COVID-19 case, bringing the total to eight. All are linked to travel.
- Three of Regina's five cases are linked to a dental conference in Vancouver.
- The province says it will roll out "scaled back" financial numbers instead of a full budget.
- The government amends the Saskatchewan Employment Act to guarantee unpaid protected job leave during the pandemic.
March 18:
- Saskatchewan declares a state of emergency after announcing eight new COVID-19 cases.
- The legislative assembly is suspended following a scaled-back budget with a focus on COVID-19 supports.
- Public gatherings are capped at 50 people under the state of emergency. Bars and restaurants must operate at half-capacity, maintaining two metres of physical distancing between staff and customers.
March 19:
- The province announces four new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. There are a total of 20 cases in the province — eight confirmed and 12 presumptive.
- The City of Regina forgives parking tickets in the General Hospital area amid the pandemic. It also says bylaw officers will relax reinforcement in the area.
- Saskatchewan Medical Association President Dr. Allan Woo says he's tested positive for COVID-19. He says he believes he contracted the virus at a curling bonspiel in Edmonton.
March 20:
- Premier Scott Moe says mandatory self-isolation after travel is now law as the province announces six more COVID-19 cases.
- The City of Regina declares a state of local emergency.
- School daycares open again to provide childcare for essential service employees.
- The province also announces financial support for employers and employees impacted by the pandemic.
- All schools in Saskatchewan close their doors.
March 21:
- There are 18 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, the largest jump in cases so far. The provincial total hits 44.
- The province can now perform confirmatory COVID-19 tests at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory in Regina.
- Shahab says 11 Sask. healthcare workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after the curling bonspiel in Edmonton.
March 22:
- Eight more cases of COVID-19 are announced. Saskatchewan now has 52 cases.
- The Saskatchewan government provides some clarification on the conflicting orders made by the City of Regina and the province.
March 23:
- There are 14 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. Sixty-five cases are confirmed and one is presumptive positive.
- Regina Mayor Michael Fougere says the city's local state of emergency doesn't stand following a directive from the province.
March 24:
- Saskatchewan's total number of COVID-19 cases hits 72. All the cases are confirmed.
- Community transmission is suspected in four cases
- A document from the Saskatchewan Health Authority says COVID-19 could "overwhelm" the healthcare system.
March 25:
- Saskatchewan further limits gatherings to fewer than 10 people after announcing 14 new COVID cases.
- The government releases a list of flights with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- The province announces more business restrictions and identifies critical public services that will continue to operate amid COVID-19.
- The SHA says anyone who went to the Lakeland Snowmobile Club Wilderness Rally Supper in Christopher Lake on March 14 must self-isolate immediately after two confirmed COVID-19 cases.
March 26:
- Three people in Saskatchewan have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
- The province announces nine new cases, bringing the total to 95.
- Evictions are suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.