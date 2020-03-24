REGINA -- Saskatchewan has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which brings the province's total to 72.

All cases are confirmed, the province said in a news release.

Of the 72 cases, 60 per cent are male and 40 per cent are female. Two cases are under the age of 19, 59 cases are between 20 and 64 years old, and 11 are older than 65.

To date, Regina's Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory has performed 5,757 COVID-19 tests.

Health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.